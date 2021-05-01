The Tailgate puts a wrap on the 2021 NFL Draft for the Jets and Giants | The Tailgate

Michelle Margaux and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano put the wraps on the 2021 NFL Draft with a special edition of The Tailgate. Kicking off, Joe Caporoso of Turn On The Jets and Ryan Delaney of YouTube's Jets Talk 24/7 join the show to talk Gang Green, including the addition of new QB Zach Wilson, a slew of new offensive weapons, and some late picks on defense. Later, Danny Heifetz of The Ringer and Bobby Skinner, host of Talkin' Giants for Jomboy Media, stop by for a Big Blue conversation, including covering “Trader” Dave Gettleman, and the new Giants added to help Daniel Jones and the pass rush.