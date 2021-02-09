NFL Week 1: Jets-Giants playoff hopes, Saquon Barkley's contract, Joe Judge comparisons (Full Episode) | The Tailgate
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport talks playoff hopes for the Jets and Giants, how Joe Judge compares to Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, what a future contract for Saquon Barkley will look like and a whole lot more on an all-new episode of The Tailgate with Michelle Margaux and Ralph Vacchiano. 0:13 - Jets and Giants Week 1 takeaways 1:25 - Ralph's work from home setup on Sundays 2:45 - Ian Rapoport on Jets total win count and Joe Judge and Saquon Barkley's contract 4:15 - Giants fan Bob Morash shows off his home bar in Long Island 5:30 - Excited Eagles fan asks who will start 0-2, depressed Jets fan asks about Cam Newton and the Pats 6:53 - Tom Brady's legacy 7:25 - Ian Rapoport on being a Mets fan and which NY football team has a better shot at making playoffs 9:05 - NFL Week 2 betting lines for the Jets and Giants