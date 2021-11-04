The Tailgate: Gregg Williams is out and is it time for Giants fans to like the Leonard Williams trade?

On our Week 14 episode of The Tailgate, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux hit a bunch of Jets and Giants topics this week. They go over the ending of last week's Jets game leading to the firing of DC Gregg Williams, Ralph illustrates the Giants' roller coaster of a season, learn some fun facts about members of the Giants defense and analyze the Leonard Williams trade and if it's time for Giants fans to change their tune and accept it was actually good. All that and more on this week's episode of The Tailgate!