The Tailgate: The case for Adam Gase and whether the Giants should win or tank
On The Tailgate, host Michelle Margaux and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano are joined by former players Danny Woodhead and Matt Slauson to talk the Jets struggles and what to expect from Saquon Barkley coming off his ACL injury. Ralph Vacchiano also touches on the case for the Jets to stick with Adam Gase this season and the momentum the Giants are carrying into Philadelphia off of their 1st win of the season. All that plus the first induction into the Tailgate Hall of Fame in this week's episode.