Tailgate With Alabama Crimson Tide Fans
Alabama fans tailgate before the game with the University of Tennessee.
Alabama fans tailgate before the game with the University of Tennessee.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Tide are getting better each week and they have another chance to prove it Saturday when they face No. 17 Tennessee.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
The Phillies are rolling in NLCS Game 5, with a 4-1 lead after a pair of solo home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Big-money QB Derek Carr looks ineffective. Depth is gone. And New Orleans is projected to be $72 million over the 2024 salary cap. Get used to the Saints as they've looked this season.
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor while being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
Michigan football is under a second NCAA investigation, this time for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing.
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.