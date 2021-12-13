Tahsawn Manning commits to Kentucky
Tashawn Manning has found his next home.
Manning announced that he will be transferring to Kentucky on Twitter.
@UKFootball #BBN ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/vdnBX0mw6n
— Tae_Boogie🦍 (@tashawn544) December 13, 2021
Manning appeared in 30 games for Auburn over his career, he played in all 12 games this season at both left and right guard and started the final three games at left guard.
Manning entered the transfer portal after Auburn’s loss to Alabama and will have one year of eligibility left.