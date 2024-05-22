Tahoe ski season closes Memorial Day weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - With spring well underway, Tahoe skiers and snowboarders this Memorial Day weekend have a chance to hit the slopes for the last time this season.

Palisades Tahoe is preparing to celebrate its final full weekend of the 2023-24 ski season, as it transitions into its unofficial start to summer.

The resort is known for having Lake Tahoe’s longest ski season, as it has remained open almost a whole month longer than the last two resorts to close: Both Kirkwood and Sugar Bowl wrapped up their seasons on April 28.

Palisades’ last day will be on Monday, with slopes scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather and conditions permitting.

"Once the slopes close, the resort will pivot to summer operations," Palisades officials noted.

That pivot will be marked this holiday weekend with the annual "Made in Tahoe Festival."

The event brings local artisans, performers, and business owners to Olympic Village where they will line the streets and showcase their talents and products, Palisades Tahoe said.

Crowds gather at Palisades Tahoe in May 2022 for the annual Made in Tahoe Festival.

"This free, family-friendly event celebrates all things inspired by or created in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee," the resort shared.

Tahoe-wide, many other resorts use the Memorial Day weekend to kick off their summer season, as they prepare to host activities and events including weddings and kids summer camps.

And resorts are already looking ahead to the next ski and snowboarding season, with discounted passes for the 2024-25 ski and riding season currently on sale.