Tahlequah Sports League announces improvements to field

May 14—Tahlequah Sports League fans have the chance this summer to catch some shade at games this summer.

Thanks to a COVID Assistance Grant from the Cherokee Nation, the league was awarded $25,000 for field improvements. According to TSL's Trae Ratliff, the league is using the funds to purchase three 18-foot-tall canopies to provide shade during the hot summer months.

The canopies are to be placed between fields 1 and 2, between fields 3 and 4, and one more by the concession stand.

Ratliff says the canopies will provide 3,500 feet of shade and will be installed once the ground dries up.