Tahlequah Outlaws finish Special Olympics with top honors

May 17—STILLWATER — Despite dealing with a rainout on day two of the Special Olympics in Stillwater, the Tahlequah Outlaws walked away with some wins from days one and two.

Michael Hand collected the most medals, finishing with four bronzes in overall, bench press, deadlift and squat.

In the bowling class, Caleb Hughes, Brian Adams, Cassie Rhodes and Leanard Ballou all picked up gold. David Haddock and Nathan Zaring earned silver medals for their efforts. Brian Crumb rounded out the Outlaws' bowling wins with a bronze.

In the track events, Charleston Huges led the pack in the 25-meter race and was the top placer in the turbo javelin, as well. Landon Bodien rounded out the medal winners for the Outlaws, with a gold medal in the cornhole singles.

The Outlaws finished the final day of the Special Olympics with another strong showin. Starting the day off, the Outlaws put seven athletes into the top five. Ryan Hosley came away as the big winner, with a gold medal in single cornhole. Kyle Girdner, Gilbert Vann, Machell Hooper, Brandon Henson and Joe Murphy also nabbed spotd on the podium.

The success continued into bocce singles for the Outlaws. Christa Atcity and Donna Ballou earned silver medals, while Brian Moore and Carl Moore nabbed third place. Tammy Allison, Paula Basel, Banessa Hilderbrand and Mary Carlson earned fourth place.

Matt Basel finished the day picking up first place in the 100-meter race, while Sammie Dodd finished in fifth place.

The Outlaws finished with 16 awards in the top five.

