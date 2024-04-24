Tahj Brooks, 8 others honored with Texas Tech football team awards

Running back Tahj Brooks, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award last season, won the Pete Cawthon Memorial Team MVP Award Tuesday during a Texas Tech football team meeting.

A total of nine Red Raiders players were honored during the awards presentations.

Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson won the Donny Anderson Sportsmanship Award, and the JT King Award for most improved player went to wide receiver Xavier White on offense and linebacker Ben Roberts on defense.

The JT King Award historically has been presented to players who developed the most during winter conditioning and spring practice. Tech coach Joey McGuire broadened it to take the season into account.

The recipient of the Dare To Be Great Award, traditionally presented for dedication in the Red Raiders' strength and conditioning program, was offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. Winners of the Clint Ramsey Academic Effort Award were quarterback Jake Strong and kicker Reese Burkhardt.

Quarterback Behren Morton, who played most of last season with a grade-3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, won the E.J. Holub Double Tough Award. Linebacker Bryce Ramirez, who suffered a compound lower-leg fracture in September 2022 and recovered to play the entire 2023 season, won the Dell Morgan Memorial Courage Award.

The awards originally were scheduled to be announced Saturday during the spring game. That plans was scrapped when weather caused Tech to move the spring game from a public affair in Midland to a closed scrimmage in the team's indoor facility.

The awards named for Morgan, Cawthon and Anderson originated in 1961, 1962 and 1969. The award named for King dates to 1978, the Dare To Be Great Award to 1981 and the E.J. Holub Double Tough Award to 1983. The Clint Ramsey Academic Effort Award was added in 1987.

The award presentations went dormant in 2009 with former coach Mike Leach's dismissal. Tech coach Joey McGuire reinstated the traditional honors last year.

