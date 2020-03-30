Tahir Whitehead “not really too hung up” on wearing No. 59 with Panthers

The hole at linebacker caused by Luke Kuechly’s retirement from the NFL likely helped push the Panthers in the direction of Tahir Whitehead after he was released by the Raiders this month, but Whitehead said on Monday that he hasn’t heard from the team exactly where he’ll be lining up in Carolina’s defense.

Whitehead said during a Zoom call with reporters that he’ll “roll with the flow” once it comes time to start working with the rest of his teammates. He took the same approach to a question about what number he’ll wear with his new team.

Whitehead wore No. 59 with the Lions and Raiders, which is the same number that Kuechly wore during his time in Carolina. Whitehead said he has no issues with switching digits.

“I know Luke wore it and everything. Obviously, he’s a good guy all around. It would be different for everybody to see me in it. . . . I’m not really too hung up on the number,” Whitehead said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

The Panthers haven’t announced any formal plans to honor Kuechly at this point, but it certainly would be no surprise to see them take No. 59 out of future circulation and put their former No. 59 in the team’s Hall of Honor sooner rather than later.

