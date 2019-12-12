Linebacker and team co-captain Tahir Whitehead was named the team's nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the league announced Thursday.

The award honors those active in charitable efforts in the community and excellence on the field. Whitehead has been a community leader throughout his professional career, including his two seasons with the Raiders.

Whitehead was active in several different Bay Area initiatives this season, including the team's Crucial Catch campaign. He also led a group of players to visit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and hosted a 5k to support homeless veterans last month. There's also a holiday shopping spree coming up for deserving kids in the Oakland area.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He also participated in community events in London last offseason while promoting the team's Week 5 contest against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Whitehead has been a defensive fixture, one of the stable components on a unit beset by injuries and setbacks.

[RELATED: Carr shares special bond with Coliseum, where QB came of age]

The NFL announced all 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees on Thursday.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players who have not only exhibited excellence on-the-field, but whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game. Meet this year's nominees: https://t.co/UXT71rnv2F. #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/MrNdNhxZfm — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2019

Story continues

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.

Tahir Whitehead named Raiders as Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area