Tahir Whitehead karate chopped Kenny Golladay in the neck and got away with it

Tahir Whitehead will likely be fined after chopping Kenny Golladay. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead is going to receive a substantial fine from the NFL in a couple days. Whitehead somehow avoided an ejection during Sunday’s game after he chopped Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay in the neck.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident happened after Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley made an incredible interception while guarding Golladay. Following the play, Whitehead aimed a chop directly at Golladay’s neck.

Tahir Whitehead has gone full heel. pic.twitter.com/0QT649Dvtt — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 3, 2019

The refs must have missed that confrontation, because Whitehead was not penalized for the chop. It’s possible Whitehead would have been ejected had the refs seen it.

Golladay had already made his presence felt in the game prior to the chop. The 26-year-old Golladay caught two balls for 87 yards and a touchdown in the first half. It’s possible Whitehead was frustrated about Golladay’s performance. It’s also possible Whitehead was trying to goad Golladay into retaliating in an attempt to get Golladay ejected from the contest.

Though he was mad, Golladay didn’t bite. He’ll look to play a key role as the Lions attempt to come back from a 17-14 deficit in the second half.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: