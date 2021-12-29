Tagovailola-Amosa accepts Shrine Bowl invitation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Myron Tagovailola-Amosa (MTA) will be officially be playing his final game for Notre Dame in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl as the defensive end has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Notre Dame’s official Twitter account made the announcement on Wednesday.
MTA is a fifth-year senior but has a year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID year the NCAA put into place for all players in 2020.
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation Accepted. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ef50TGmmOH
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 29, 2021
MTA finished this regular season with 20 tackles, a pair of sacks, and a fumble return for a touchdown that will go down as one of the greatest senior day memories in recent Notre Dame memory.
Related:
Photos from Notre Dame’s Tuesday Fiesta Bowl practice
What to know about Oklahoma State
Shuffling on offensive line for Notre Dame ahead of Fiesta Bowl