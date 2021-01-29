Tag teams, blistered hands and fans: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams play in controversial Australian Open warm-up event

Djokovic was a hit with fans during the A Day at the Drive Exhibition event - REUTERS

For one day at least, professional tennis in January looked a little like it is supposed to. Which means elite players and capacity Australian crowds – even if those crowds were at an exhibition event in Adelaide, rather than Melbourne as usual.

This was “A Day At The Drive” – the light-hearted warm-up to which Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley had invited half-a-dozen of the world’s best, plus their hitting partners.

The event had caused significant ill-feeling among the rank-and-file, based in Melbourne, when they saw what superior arrangements were being laid on for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams et al.

And when Djokovic – who had been intended to open the schedule against young Italian Jannik Sinner – cried off with a badly blistered right hand, Tiley must have wondered if all the extra stress had been worth it.

Sinner thus played a set against Djokovic’s hitting partner, the Serbian No2 Filip Krajinovic, who was rather unkindly described as a “journeyman” by the host broadcasters.

Krajinovic is the world No31, so hardly a no-mark – to borrow an Australian idiom. But the point is that most of the crowd wouldn’t have known him if they bumped into him at the 7-11.

Happily, Djokovic then changed his mind and subbed in for Krajinovic for the second set as if this were tag-team wrestling rather than tennis. The cameras caught a huge welt on the heel of his right hand, which he will need to rest before Serbia begin their defence of the ATP Cup in four days.

Afterwards, Djokovic defended himself again against the criticism provoked by his infamous letter to Tennis Australia a fortnight ago. “The letter that I sent to Craig that was leaked was a private letter with suggestions, I see it was portrayed as demands and that is not true,” he said.

“I just suggested a few things for the guys stuck in Melbourne like equipment,” Djokovic added. “But it was misconstrued and I understand that there is a lot of anger and suffering happening at the moment for people inside and outside of Australia because of what everyone is experiencing. So many people are losing their jobs and all you can do is have compassion and send them my support.”

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka stick to social distance rules during their exhibition match - AFP

These exhibition matches are not serious enough to be used as a solid form guide for the Australian Open, which starts on Monday week. For the record, though, the tag-team match ended 6-3, 6-3 in favour of the Serbian duo. And it was still interesting to see Serena Williams striking the ball with great authority in her 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 win over Naomi Osaka.

In her on-court interview, Williams said “We haven’t played in front of a crowd for over a year. Trusting us with your laws was great. I kind of forgot the question because I was so excited to see a crowd again.”