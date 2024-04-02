Tag along in the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover



Land Rover’s Defender might be carrying a lot of water for the brand, but the company’s luxe on-and-off roader Range Rover lineup is also putting in the work. Kicking off the Range Rover line is the small Range Rover Evoque. While it doesn’t share the power, mass, or space as its bigger stablemate, the Evoque does borrow the traditional Range Rover styling that helps make it instantly recognizable as a Range Rover.

While the first-generation Evoque featured oddities like a convertible version, its follow-up is playing more toward the heart of the entry-level luxe crossover space. Powering this small crossover is a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, which sends 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque through a nine-speed transmission and into an all-wheel-drive system.



On this episode of Quick Spin, Autoweek executive editor Tom Murphy hops behind the wheel of the ’24 Range Rover Evoque, puts it through its paces, takes you on a guided tour of the Evoque, and highlights some of his favorite features.

Later in the show, Murphy takes you along for a live drive review, then chats with host Wesley Wren about the Evoque, where it sits among the competition, and where it sits in the Land Rover lineup. Closing the show, the pair break down what makes this Evoque special.

Tune in below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever podcasts are played.