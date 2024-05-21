Taft hires Holmes graduate and former head soccer coach as new athletic director

Austin Gullett is named Taft High School athletic director May 20, 2024.

Taft High School has named Austin Gullett as its new athletic director, removing the interim tag that he had since March.

Gullett graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and then received a master’s degree from Xavier University in sports administration.

He is a 2014 graduate of Holmes High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in baseball, soccer and football. He was the head boys soccer coach at his alma mater in 2022 and 2023.

On his LinkedIn page, Gullett wrote: “I promise to lead with honor, pride, integrity, and courage to ensure that our students are prepared on and off the court/field. This is bigger than sports, this is our future. I believe every child has a promising future and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to provide them with the resources and tools they need to be successful.”

