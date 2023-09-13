Taft football coach, stars talk about how the Senators' program has evolved
Taft head coach Tyler Williams, Tayshawn Banks and Armoud Seals talk with the Cincinnati Enquirer's Brendan Connelly about their recent successes.
Brandon Hunter played in the NBA for two seasons before spending nearly a decade playing overseas.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Mel Tucker’s response to the Title IX investigation and predict possible successors in the event that Tucker is let go from the Spartans.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.
Jim Trotter believes he was let go by the NFL after asking Roger Goodell about the league's lack of diversity.
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
The first USWNT roster since the 2023 World Cup features two exciting newcomers, Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw, but zero hints at which veterans might ultimately make way for them at future tournaments.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?