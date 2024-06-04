Taeshawn Alston is set for a Rutgers football official visit this weekend

This weekend, it is Rutgers for edge rusher Taeshawn Alston, who was offered by the Big Ten program in February.

And one week after getting a Rutgers offer. Alston included the Scarlet Knights in his top six.

Alston is a three-star recruit from Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina). At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he has great length and a good frame to add on more size in a college strength and conditioning program.

According to 247Sports, he is the ninth-best player in North Carolina and the No. 32 edge rusher in the country.

In mid-February, he announced an aforementioned top six of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Colorado and Liberty among others.

Alston took a visit to South Carolina this past weekend. He announced his Rutgers visit on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rutgers football recruiting class is now top-10 in the country. This past weekend, 10 players committed to Rutgers over a three-day span, pushing the Scarlet Knights up the national recruiting rankings.

Alston is a consensus three-star recruit.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire