Taeshawn Alston has scheduled an official visit to Rutgers

Taeshawn Alston has scheduled an official visit to Rutgers football, putting the Big Ten program in the mix for a talented edge rusher who has an impressive offer list.

Alston announced the official visit to Rutgers via his social media on Wednesday afternoon. The official visit date announcement comes after Alston took an unofficial visit this week to campus.

The official visit weekend at Rutgers for Alston begins on June 7.

A member of the class of 2025, he is an impressive 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds and currently plays for Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina).

Six weeks ago, Alston announced his top six which included Rutgers. The other five schools Alston is considering are South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

“They are getting an official visit because, like I’ve said before, (they are) a great program, great head coach that wants players to develop and (is) all about his players,” Alston told Rutgers Wire. “Great staff behind him, all about family. They are a hard working team with a great atmosphere.”

According to 247Sports, he is a top-10 player in North Carolina and the No. 33 edge rusher in the nation.

Alston is scheduling visits to South Carolina (the weekend of May 31), North Carolina (the weekend of June 14) and Virginia Tech (the weekend of June 21).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire