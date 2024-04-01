Taeshawn Alston is at Rutgers football on Monday for an unofficial visit

Priority recruit Taeshawn Alston will be taking an unofficial visit on Monday to Rutgers football. One of the top players in North Carolina has steadily been hearing from Rutgers over the past month.

In mid-February, Alston unveiled a top six that included Rutgers football. The cutdown in his recruitment came just a week after he was offered by the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers Wire can confirm that Alston is on campus on Monday for an unofficial visit.

Also in the top six for Alston are South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Alston is a three-star defensive lineman from Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina).

According to 247Sports, he is a top-10 player in North Carolina in the class of 2025.He is the No. 33 edge rusher in the nation.

Last year as a junior, Alston had 27 total tackles. He posted nine tackles for a loss and five sacks.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire