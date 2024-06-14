Taeshawn Alston recaps his Rutgers football official visit

Despite the Rutgers football class filling up, recruits like Taeshawn Alston continue to be a priority for the program.

A three-star defensive end, Alston took an official visit last weekend to Rutgers. A class of 2025 recruit, he plays for Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina).

Last year for Vance County, he had 27 total tackles including nine tackles for a loss to go along with five sacks in seven games played. He is the tenth-ranked overall recruit in North Carolina and is the No. 35 edge rusher in the country according to 247Sports.

In breaking down his official to Rutgers over the weekend, Alston said it was a good time on campus. Specifically, Alston singled out his time spent with defensive ends coach Julian Campenni.

“What stood out was being with coach Camp learning more about the position I will play and hanging out with the players,” Alston told Rutgers Wire.

In late May, Alston took an official visit to South Carolina. With two visits done, his recruitment is turning towards the finish line.

“They both good programs I can relate to but I still have other official visits,” Alston said.

Alston is down to a final four of South Carolina, Rutgers, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. He will be at this weekend and then Virginia Tech next weekend.

