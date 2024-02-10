Taeshawn Alston is the latest to get a Rutgers football offer

Rutgers football sent out an offer on Friday to three-star edge Taeshawn Alston. It is yet another push by Rutgers into North Carolina, where the Big Ten program pulled some significant talent a year ago.

Alston is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive lineman from Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina). He is a consensus three-star recruit.

Per 247Sports, he is the eight-best recruit in North Carolina and the No. 33 overall edge rusher in the nation.

He currently holds offers from Appalachian State, Colorado, Liberty, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Florida, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Alston posted about the Rutgers football offer on his social media:

The offer to Alston is the second going out from Rutgers to a North Carolina athlete. On Thursday, Tai Buster was offered by the Scarlet Knights.

Buster is a three-star offensive lineman from Kannapolis, North Carolina. he has been offered by Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland and Penn State among others.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers football landed three players from North Carolina in Ben Black, Isaiah Crumpler and Noah Shaw.

All three players were consensus three-star star recruits.

