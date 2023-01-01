Tae Hayes, Quandre Mosely set to play vs. Dolphins in Patriots' depleted secondary

Get to know newcomers in Patriots' depleted secondary vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will roll out a very different secondary Sunday than the group that faced the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

The Patriots will be without four cornerbacks in their Week 17 matchup with Miami: Jack Jones was played on injured reserve Saturday, while Jalen Mills, Marcus Jones and Shaun Wade all were made inactive Sunday.

So, who's left? Jonathan Jones will be the team's No. 1 corner Sunday, but behind him are Myles Bryant, Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely.

Hayes and Mosely both will be making their Patriots debuts if they see the field.

Hayes joined the Patriots' practice squad less than a week ago and was promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019 and has already played for five NFL teams, including the Dolphins from 2019 to 2020.

Hayes was active for five games with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, with his last action coming on Nov. 27.

Mosely, meanwhile, has yet to play in an NFL game after going undrafted out of Kentucky in 2022. He spent the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, then had stints on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Patriots on Dec. 5.

That's not an ideal cornerback group against explosive Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who rank second and seventh in the NFL in receiving yards, respectively. As our Phil Perry points out, New England may have to rely more heavily on its safeties to contain Miami's passing attack, which will be led by veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined due to a concussion.

The Patriots need a win Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.