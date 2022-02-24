Tae Davis re-signs with Texans

Texans linebacker Tae Davis is staying in Houston.

Davis, who was slated to become a free agent next month, has re-signed with the Texans, his agent announced on Twitter.

Davis made the Giants as an undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga in 2018 and got significant playing time both on defense and special teams as a rookie. He later spent time with the Browns before signing with the Texans last year.

The 25-year-old Davis spent last season on injured reserve, but the Texans like his potential enough that they’ll bring him back and hope he can get on the field in 2022.

