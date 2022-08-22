Tae Davis signs with Raiders

Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play.

Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders.

Davis broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2018. He spent two years with them before moving on to two seasons with the Browns and one season in Houston.

Davis has compiled 52 tackles and two sacks over the course of his career.

The Raiders have not announced the signing or any corresponding moves. They need to get their roster down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.

