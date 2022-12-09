Tae Crowder apologizes to Giants teammates, coaches for ‘free me’ tweet

1
Dan Benton
·2 min read

Shortly after the New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie in Week 13, linebacker Tae Crowder hit Twitter with a curious tweet.

“Free me,” he wrote.

It stemmed from apparent frustration over his lacking role. The former starting inside linebacker played zero defensive snaps in the tie and has seen his role decrease significantly in recent weeks.

“I’m more of a TikTok guy,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said when asked about Crowder’s tweet. “TikTok has good golf tips on there, scare cam’s one of my favorite things to see, and a lot of comedians.

“It was taken care of internally, and like I said I’m not on Twitter, so I didn’t really see it.”

After the tweet created a stir, Crowder apologized to his coaches and teammates following a private meeting with head coach Brian Daboll.

“I really wasn’t thinking much of it,” Crowder told the New York Post. “I’ve seen a lot of fans talking about a release or whatever, but I’m all for my team. I just want to do anything I can to help the team win.

“I apologized to all my teammates just because I never want to cause anything to the program. I never want to be that guy to be a distraction. All my teammates know I’m not that type of guy.”

Although Crowder offered an apology, he acknowledged a frustration with his diminished role.

“I’m a guy who loves to compete and I just haven’t been on the field like I used to be,” he added. “Once you can’t go out and help your team — whether you win or lose — it’s frustrating.”

Cornerback Rodarius Williams also expressed frustration with his role in Week 13 but it’s unclear if he also offered up an apology over his tweets.

Related

Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

Odell Beckham's comment about Saquon Barkley adds fuel to rumor fire

Eagles' Jonathan Gannon on Giants' Daniel Jones: 'Big-time challenge'

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Giants vs. Eagles: 4 reasons for concern in Week 14

    The New York Giants square off in a Sunday afternoon battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. Here are four reasons for concern.

  • Broncos share must-watch video of Dalton Risner’s award nomination

    The video of Dalton Risner finding out the Broncos nominated him for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is fantastic!

  • Supreme Court Could Open Door to More Gerrymandering for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court case brought by conservatives that would block state judges from undoing congressional district maps may hold a hidden advantage for Democrats. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Pred

  • Ben McAdoo: I’m a big fan of Geno Smith

    Ben McAdoo’s final big decision as the Giants head coach came when he benched Eli Manning for a Week 13 game against the Raiders. The Giants were 2-9 and McAdoo’s call snapped a 210-game start streak for Manning, which made it an unpopular decision for many of the team’s fans. The identity of the new [more]

  • Xavier McKinney has pins removed from hand, uncertain if he will return this season

    Giants safety Xavier McKinney‘s season was interrupted when he broke multiple fingers on his left hand in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week and the injury may wind up ending his season altogether. Head coach Brian Daboll said at the time of McKinney’s injury that the safety would be out for a few [more]

  • Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon on Giants’ Daniel Jones: ‘Big-time challenge’

    Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon says you can't underestimate the New York Giants and QB Daniel Jones: 'You will get gashed."

  • Chiefs vs. Broncos broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

    #Chiefs vs. #Broncos broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

  • Miami Dolphins predictions: How are NFL experts and analysts picking game vs. LA Chargers?

    Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert will face off on Sunday Night Football. Here's who NFL reporters predict will win at SoFi Stadium.

  • What to expect from Texas and Washington in the Alamo Bowl

    Let's take a look at what we can expect from both teams in the Alamo Bowl.

  • Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft

    Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is forgoing his remaining college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. He announced his decision on social media Thursday night. McKee, 22, threw for 5,336 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his three-year career with the Cardinal. “After careful thought, consideration and prayer, I have decided to pursue [more]

  • QCR Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QCRH) latest 5.9% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    Every investor in QCR Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QCRH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 70...

  • Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

    See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 14 matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • SCSO: Family of missing 22-year-old woman received texts that she could be in danger

    Cieara Palm was last seen by family members in the Northwood Hills area on Dec. 2.

  • The Talina Henderson tragedy can spark improvements to emergency protection process

    OpEd: Updating the emergency protection order petition could save lives.

  • Holiday shopping season means thieves in Modesto are dashing through the stores

    Shoplifters strike Modesto high-traffic shopping areas during holiday season. Police use prevention tactics to make dozens of arrests so far.

  • Trump legal team locates more classified records -Source

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED TO CORRECT THE LOCATION THE DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND. THEY WERE FOUND AT A STORAGE SITE IN WEST PALM BEACH, NOT AT DONALD TRUMP’S HOME. A team that Donald Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified records, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday...After a federal judge directed Trump's attorneys to look for any classified material still in his possession. They found the documents at a storage site in West Palm Beach, Florida, one of four properties searched, the person said.Trump is being investigated by the Justice Department as to whether he broke the law by retaining U.S. government records, some marked top secret, after leaving office. Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential bid last month, has denied wrongdoing and has said without providing evidence that the investigation is a partisan attack. The searches were reported earlier by the Washington Post and CNN. FBI agents seized thousands of documents, about 100 of which were marked classified, during a court-approved August 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Prosecutors are also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home. Officials have said more classified documents may still be missing. Trump has faced a series of legal setbacks over the past week, including a Tuesday verdict that his company was guilty of tax fraud.

  • Penguin Random House CEO to quit after merger blocked

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Penguin Random House head Markus Dohle will step down at the end of the year after a U.S. judge blocked a planned $2.2 billion merger of the world's largest publisher and rival Simon & Schuster, the company said in a statement on Friday. Nihar Malaviya, who is president and chief operating officer of Penguin Random House U.S., will take over as interim CEO from Jan. 1, the company said. Thomas Rabe, chief executive of Penguin's German owner Bertelsmann, expressed full confidence in Malaviya, who he said had a chance of permanently becoming CEO.

  • Finland Pushes Back on Turkey Weapons Demands on NATO Entry

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen pushed back against Turkish demands that the Nordic country drop an arms export ban to Turkey, saying no such embargo exists.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star G

  • Zacks.com featured highlights Pinduoduo, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Schlumberger

    Pinduoduo, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Schlumberger have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • ‘They need to do a better job’: Family demanding answers months after man found dead in Lewis County

    An Oregon family is demanding answers after their family member, Aron Christensen, and his 4-month-old puppy, Buzzo, were killed in Lewis County near Walupt Lake. It happened in August but no one has been charged for their murder.