Tadej Pogacar continues wrist fracture rehab with garden and kitchen training

Tadej Pogacar works out at his home in Monaco

Almost a month after fracturing his wrist in a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tadej Pogačar has shared an update on his rehabilitation as he works on recovery from the injury at his Monaco home.

The Slovenian, sporting strapping to his injured wrist, posted several photos and videos of his workouts to Instagram, including wall sits and toe crunches in his garden, jogging up the stairs near his home, and riding on the rollers in his kitchen.

"Finally, an update on my everyday life," Pogačar wrote. "Been good last two weeks, exploring Monaco and surroundings, putting some hard work on rollers and taking care of my wrist."

Pogačar said that he hasn't been bored during his time away from racing, and has spent the time watching his girlfriend Urška Žigart race La Vuelta Femenina, the Navarra Women's Elite Classic, and the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in Spain.

"Not boring life at all, the best part is I can watch Urška Žigart and cheering for her in Spain," he wrote. "I will update you all once I get back on my bike outside. But for now hard work continues in my kitchen and garden."

Pogačar's post attracted well wishes from several riders from around the peloton, including Remco Evenepoel, who commented: "Marathon man Pog. Keep fighting boss".

The two-time Tour de France champion is still on track to compete at this year's race in July, with the Tour of Slovenia in mid-June the only race on his program ahead of the Grand Tour. Last month, it was reported that Pogačar would have to scrap several recon rides and a wind tunnel test following his crash, though little else about his lead-up to the Tour should change.

It remains to be seen if Pogačar is on track to join his UAE Team Emirates team at a Sierra Nevada training camp running from later this month to early June. Pogačar didn't set a date for when he would be back riding a bike outdoors.