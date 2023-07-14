Tadej Pogacar closes in on Jonas Vingegaard on Grand Colombier after Michal Kwiatkowski lands stage win

Tadej Pogacar attacked Jonas Vingegaard in the final few hundred metres, gaining 8sec on general classification - Reuters/Papon Bernard

Michal Kwiatkowski held on to take a solo win on stage 13 of the Tour de France on the Grand Colombier as Tadej Pogacar’s bid to snatch the yellow jersey from Jonas Vingegaard fell narrowly short.

Former world champion Kwiatkowski admitted he could not believe the position he was in as he emerged from a breakaway to take his second career Tour stage win, delivering for Ineos Grenadiers a year after Tom Pidcock took a Bastille Day win on the Alpe d’Huez.

All eyes had been on UAE Team Emirates and Pogacar, who sought to control this 138km stage from Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne aiming to repeat Pogacar’s stage win the last time the Tour finished here in 2020, and looking to overhaul Vingegaard’s narrow advantage in yellow.

But although Pogacar was able to distance Vingegaard a little in the final few hundred metres, launching his attack just as Kwiatkowski came home, he picked up only four seconds, plus four bonus seconds for third place, meaning Vingegaard kept yellow by 9sec.

Michal Kwiatkowski crosses the line to win stage 13 at the Tour de France - Reuters/Stéphane Mahé

UAE Team Emirates were left to rue allowing 20 riders up the road on the flat start, a group that proved too big and powerful to bring back.

After 16 riders hit the final climb with four minutes of an advantage, Kwiatkowski was initially distanced by a group of four riders that included Tour debutant James Shaw.

But he rode back to them and then straight past still with 11km to the summit, quickly opening up a sizable gap and winning by 47sec from fellow escapee Maxim Van Gils.

The last time the Tour visited the Grand Colombier in 2020, Kwiatkowski was nursing a struggling Egan Bernal who abandoned the race two days later, but this time he could savour very different emotions.

“When I entered the break I thought, ‘this is just a free ticket to maybe the bottom of the climb’ or something like that, I never thought this group will fight for the stage win because UAE were pulling pretty hard,” Kwiatkowski said.

“But it is not easy to chase 19 guys on the flat for more than 100km... I think UAE let too many guys in the front and I found the best legs I ever had in my life. I didn’t believe that was possible but here I am.”

Although Pogacar hoovered up the last of the bonus seconds on the line to keep the pressure on Vingegaard, the two-time Tour winner would have hoped for more on a climb which plays to his strengths.

“It’s very nice to take some more seconds, but hats off to the breakaway and Michal Kwiatkowski for today,” Pogacar said.

Instead there was relief for Vingegaard, whose team-mates enjoyed an easier day after the chaos of Thursday’s stage 12.

“The aim was to keep the yellow jersey,” Vingegaard said. “I still have it, so I’m happy. Tadej is more explosive than me and this stage suited him more, so I’m really glad to still be in yellow.”

Pogacar and Vingegaard both picked up time on the rest of the overall contenders, with third-placed Jay Hindley now two minutes and 51 seconds back, and the gap to Carlos Rodriguez in fourth nearing five minutes.

Although Ineos Grenadiers lost Ben Turner to illness, there was more good news as Pidcock came home fifth on the stage, 13 seconds behind Pogacar, to strengthen his hold on eighth. Adam Yates is fifth and twin brother Simon sixth, with all three Britons within six minutes of yellow.

“I think Bastille Day should be renamed Ineos day,” Pidcock said. “Two pretty iconic climbs, two pretty special wins.

“At one point we were talking about Kwiato coming back from the break to help with positioning for the final climb because UAE were not giving the break any time, and then he wins the stage. It always happens when you least expect it.” PA

Tour de France, stage 13: As it happened . . .

05:36 PM BST

Stage 13 verdict: Pogacar flying too close to the sun?

With one vicious attack, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took back 8sec on Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to move within 9sec of the overall leader. Momentum is clearly on the side of the two-time champion, but at what cost?

On three occasions now at this year’s Tour de France, the great entertainer that is Pogacar has successfully dropped his rival Vingegaard, each time clawing back time on the race leader. However, the one time Vingegaard landed a punch, the great Dane practically knocked his opponent out before gaining around a minute on Pogacar at the business end of stage five.

As entertaining is it is to watch these acts of aggression from Pogacar, the concern is that he and his team are burning too many matches for very little gain.

With back-to-back mountain stages over the weekend, it will be interesting to see how Pogacar and his team-mates have recovered, because the amount of work done on Friday may come back to bite them. Either this weekend, or in the final decisive week.

04:43 PM BST

Yates (Adam) following that breathtaking finale . . .

"We knew if we kept the pace high it would be good for Tadej to sprint"



Matt spoke to Adam Yates after stage 13 🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/vkhcveeipK — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 14, 2023

04:34 PM BST

Kwiatkowski's post-race interview. . .

Kwiatkowski: "I found the best legs I've ever had in my life" 🇵🇱#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/mXbUCvsdEH — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 14, 2023

04:14 PM BST

Pogacar attacks!

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) attacks with a fierce kick around 400 metres from the finish line and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is unable to hold his wheel. The two-time Tour de France champion manages to close down James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) – heartbreak for the Briton – but was unable to overhaul Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny). Pogacar takes third place to claim a 4sec time bonus and, after crossing the line 4sec ahead of Vingegaard, gains 8sec on the race leader. Vingegaard will keep his leader’s yellow jersey, but the Dane has seen his lead trimmed down to 9sec ahead of a huge weekend in the mountains.

Tour de France: Stage 13 – top 10 standings

Tour de France: General classification top 10 after stage 13

04:13 PM BST

Kwiatkowski wins stage 13 at the Tour de France!

He’s done it, Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) has won stage 13 at the Tour de France with a superb performance from the 2014 world champion. That’s another stage win on Bastille Day for Ineos Grenadiers a year after Tom Pidcock prevailed atop Alpe d’Huez. Next up, can James Shaw of Nottingham take second?

04:11 PM BST

1km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski is going to win this stage today. Further back, Adam Yates leads the general classification group ahead of Sepp Kuss, then Tadej Pogacar who is being shadowed by Jonas Vingegaard.

04:10 PM BST

2km to go

James Shaw is the second rider on the road. Can the Briton take second? What a result that would be for the man who was riding in the second division of world cycling just two years ago after he was dropped by what was Lotto-Soudal.

04:09 PM BST

2.5km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski rides through a tunnel of passionate mayhem. Minutes away from a memorable stage win for the Pole. Further back, Adam Yates attacks ... Sepp Kuss leads the chase for Jumbo-Visma team-mate Jonas Vingegaard.

04:07 PM BST

3km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski will, I think, be winning the stage today which would be the first this year for Ineos Grenadiers. Back in the general classification group, we are waiting for the attack from Tadej Pogacar. But will it come?

04:05 PM BST

4km to go

Rafal Majka rolls through on the front for Tadej Pogacar, while his compatriot Michal Kwiatkowski still leads the stage by 1min 7sec – but 2min 17sec ahead of the general classification riders.

04:04 PM BST

5km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski rises out of his saddle, the 33-year-old puts in another dig. His lead is holding, but UAE Team Emirates have the bit between their teeth and are still looking intent on doing some damage here today.

04:01 PM BST

6km to go

Tadej Pogacar rolls to the front, as if to issue instructions to his team-mates. Is he telling them to ride harder, go faster? Michal Kwiatkowski’s advantage is holding at around the minute mark, but Pogacar’s group has closed the Pole down by another minute. This could be close.

03:58 PM BST

6.5km to go

Felix Grossschartner is pulling this general classification group, but will Tadej Pogacar launch an assault on Jonas Vingegaard? And if so, how will the maillot jaune respond? Back at the front of the stage, Michal Kwiatkowski now leads by over a minute.

03:55 PM BST

7km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski is growing his lead over Matej Mohoric et al – almost a minute now. Back in the chasing group, Marc Soler peels off before Felix Grossschartner takes over. Romain Bardet is struggling, while Thibaut Pinot could not sustain this pace and has been dropped. Simon Yates is still in the general classification group, as is Jai Hindley who started the day third overall.

03:52 PM BST

8km to go

Marc Soler has team-mates Felix Grossschartner, Rafal Majka and Adam Yates tucked in behind, all ready to work for their leader Tadej Pogacar. Jonas Vingegaard has just one team-mate, Sepp Kuss, for company. Jai Hindley is in the general classification group, as is Tom Pidcock and Carlos Rodríguez.

03:49 PM BST

10km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski has gained 35sec on James Shaw, Harold Tejada and Maxim Van Gils who now have Matej Mohoric for company. Marc Soler is putting in a huge shift on the front of the peloton, gasping for air and pulling hard on his handlebars as he grapples with gravity.

03:44 PM BST

11.5km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) is the new stage leader. The Pole who has just one Tour de France stage win on his very impressive palmarès has managed to gain 15sec in a very short space of time. The former world champion and winner of multiple classics – Amstel Gold, Milan-Sanremo, Strade Bianche – who has ridden nine Tours de France, six of those in the service of Team Sky / Ineos.

03:42 PM BST

12km to go

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has been dropped out of the back of what I am still calling the peloton, although that group has been blown to pieces on that tough, tough climb. British climber James Shaw leads the stage, along with Colombian Harold Tejada and Maxim Van Gils.

03:40 PM BST

12.5km to go

Quentin Pacher is being cheered loudly by his well refreshed compatriots at the roadside. Moments later, the Frenchman is caught and dropped by Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) and Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan). The trio leads the peloton by 3min 38sec.

03:38 PM BST

13km to go

Jonas Vingegaard has, I believe, just one team-mate for company now: Sepp Kuss. Marc Soler sets the pace on the front, the Spaniard focused on the job in hand, with two team-mates tucked in behind while Tadej Pogacar is riding at fourth wheel. A few wheels back, Romain Bardet is bouncing around, out of his saddle.

03:35 PM BST

14km to go

Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visam team-mate Christophe Laporte have peeled off from the peloton, while UAE Team Emirates continue setting a fierce pace. Quentin Pacher’s advantage has dropped to 3min 35sec. Jonas Vingegaard is glued onto the wheel of Tadej Poagacar, shadowing his great rival.

03:31 PM BST

16km to go

Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) rises out of his saddle, the Frenchman dreaming of those headlines as he leads the Bastille Day stage, but can he finish this off? He’s got an awful long way to go yet. Back in the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers are getting themselves organised, making sure Carlos Rodríguez and Tom Pidcock – who won his unforgettable stage atop Alpe d’Huez a year ago today – are protected.

03:27 PM BST

‘Grit your teeth’: 17.4km to go

Here we go, the breakaway is onto the steep lower slopes of the Grand Colombier. James Shaw, the 27-year-old Briton, is ordered to ‘grit his teeth’ over team radio.

Shaw, for those who have not been paying attention, did a fine ride in the opening week and managed to be the only rider able to hold the wheels of Tadej Poagacar and Jonas Vingegaard. . . until he no longer could. He eventually finished fifth on the mountain stage with an impressive performance on Cauterets-Cambasque.

03:24 PM BST

19km to go: Hell is round the corner . . .

The 17.4km long ascent of the hors catégorie Grand Colombier is not too far away now, with the breakaway leading the chasing group by 3min 58sec. It looks like a tricky climb, made up of five distinguishable sections that, up near the top, are on very narrow roads. If the protagonists are still together, positioning will be key: although one suspects that by the time the riders have reached the upper slopes, the leading group will have whittled down to a very select group.

Tour de France stage 13 live: Latest updates as peloton heads to Grand Colombier

03:18 PM BST

Man down

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) has abandoned the Tour. The Australian sprinter had been struggling throughout the stage, riding just ahead of the broom wagon.

03:17 PM BST

Watching brief. . .

The crowds are on Grand Colombier, waiting for the stage to explode into life.

Stéphane Mahé

03:13 PM BST

28km to go

Pierre Latour, a good climber but iffy descender, has lost 37sec on the breakaway while Adrien Petit is another two minutes back on the breakaway. Tadej Pogacar and the maillot jaune of Jonas Vingegaard are almost four minutes back on the stage leaders now. The break is riding full gas and have, somehow, gained some valuable time. But with that 17.4km hors catégorie climb, will that be enough?

03:09 PM BST

32.5km to go

Pierre Latour has been dropped by the charging peloton, as has another Frenchman Adrien Petit. UAE Team Emirates are riding hard – now all as one – on the front of the chasing group, while the breakaway has splintered on the descent.

03:04 PM BST

40km to go

Having reached the summit beyond the intermediate sprint, the breakaway is onto the descent now. Their advantage over the UAE Team Emirates-powered peloton has grown out to just over three minutes which, although encouraging, may not be enough to stop a galloping Tadej Pogacar should the two-time Tour de France champion decide he wants to challenge for the stage win today.

02:52 PM BST

50.5km to go

Mike Teunissen won the intermediate sprint, but I don’t think green jersey holder Jasper Philipsen will be losing too much sleep tonight.

Intermediate sprint: Results from Hauteville-Lompnes

02:49 PM BST

‘Let’s hope for the same scenario’

Having won on Grand Colombier three years ago, Tadej Pogacar is expecting fireworks again today.

Pogačar: "Today's going to be big fireworks. From the start, on the finish, after the finish" 🤍🇸🇮#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/PKNviZoj9f — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 14, 2023

02:44 PM BST

54km to go

Matej Mohoric flits around on the front of the breakaway, the pace increasing with each push. As a result, a few are starting to labour on this climb that is definitely NOT A CLIMB. UAE Team Emirates are still controlling the pace on the pointy end of the peloton. Once over the intermediate sprint, there will be another few kilometres of climbing before a descent into the bottom of the day’s climb, the 17.4km drag up the Grand Colombier.

02:37 PM BST

57km to go

The breakaway is very definitely climbing up towards Hauteville-Lompnes where today’s intermediate sprint is positioned. The gradient is around 7%, but whatever the profile is saying, this is NOT a climb. The peloton trails the break by a shade over two minutes which, I suspect, will feel a little demoralising for those up the road.

02:31 PM BST

. . . meanwhile, Adam said:

"It's not been easy, but we're managing well"



Daniel spoke to Adam Yates about protecting Pogačar and staying close to the battle with Vingegaard 🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/43ZdUZU0M8 — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 14, 2023

02:27 PM BST

Simon says . . .

Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), who started the day seventh on general classification 4min 44sec behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard, spoke earlier about today’s stage and how he is coping following his crash a few days ago.

“I don’t know the climb, I’ve never done it before,” he said. “By all accounts it is quite hard, but I think the stage overall is not very demanding so I don’t know how big the gaps will be, especially with what’s coming in the next few days. For sure, there will be a selection, but [maybe] not as big as what some of the guys are expecting.

“Sometimes it’s good to not know what’s coming so you are not afraid. I never had a problem with that before, and also on this Tour I’ve not known a lot of the climbs and not had any problems.

“[I am] getting better every day, still a little bit of pain. I think the rest day really helped. Right now I feels quite good, let’s see what happens.”

02:15 PM BST

75km to go

UAE Team Emirates continue to control the pace on the front of the peloton, their riders are spit into two groups: there are three on the front, followed by Bora-Hansgrohe, the Tadje Pogacaris tucked in behind alongside team-mates Marc Soler and Adam Yates. Behind the two-time winner, who I think is plotting an assault today, is the Ineos Grenadiers squad who are positioned ahead of Jumbo-Visma who are surrounding the maillot jaune which is currently sitting on the shoulders of Jonas Vingegaard. But will the defending champion still have that yellow jersey on the summit of the Grand Colombier later on this afternoon?

02:09 PM BST

02:04 PM BST

80km to go: Turner dropped

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers), the 24-year-old Tour de France debutant, has been dropped by the peloton. Speaking on Eurosport, Jens Voigt reported that the Briton has been struggling with a stomach illness.

Ben Turner takes a moment before the stage got under way - Getty Images/Michael Steele

02:01 PM BST

Wish you were here?

Tour de France stage 13 live: Latest updates as peloton heads to Grand Colombier

01:54 PM BST

87km to go

Matteo Trentin, the former European road race champion, is now pulling on the front of the peloton for his UAE Team Emirates team-mates. Tucked in behind is the Bora-Hansgrohe squad, while Jumbo-Visma is the third team on the road. The pace being set by Trentin has seen the breakaway’s lead drop to below 1min 20sec.

01:47 PM BST

95km to go

Very little change out on the road: the breakaway’s advantage is holding at around 1min 30sec, while UAE Team Emirates appear determined today, presumably wanting to to set up their man Tadej Pogacar for the stage win, or at least finish ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and either gain a time bonus, or drop him on the Grand Colombier and eat into the Dane’s 17sec lead on general classification.

01:36 PM BST

102.5km to go

UAE Team Emirates are riding hard on the front of the peloton. Having put Mikkel Bjerg on the front, they appear to be in no mood to letting the 20-man breakaway challenge for the stage. Big surprise that, especially with the two big mountain stages over the weekend. Is this sensible from Tadej Pogacar’s squad?

Here’s the full composition of the breakaway, which leads by 1min 30sec: Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-Samsic), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan), Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

01:30 PM BST

110km to go

The leading group has swelled to around 20 riders now and it some some strong riders, a combination of rouleurs, baroudeurs and sprinters – presumably the fastmen are thinking about the points up for grabs at the intermediate sprint.

01:26 PM BST

112km to go

As the race weaves its way through each small village, the crowds cheer their heroes on. Clear blue skies overhead, with a light breeze in the air. At 30.1C, however, I’m not sure I would fancy riding this hard.

01:22 PM BST

115km to go

All change on the front. Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), Yves Lampaert (Soudal-Quick Step), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) now lead by around 11sec. Unsurprisingly, it has been a rapid start today, with the stage leaders moving at an average speed of 52.6kmh.

01:14 PM BST

121.5km to go

Rémi Cavagna launched himself off the front, and has a tidy little firm with him now: Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). That sextet have gained a handful of seconds on the peloton.

01:12 PM BST

123.5km to go

All over for Pierre Latour and Jonas Abrahamsen who have been subsumed by the hungry looking bunch. Soudal-Quick Step looking ominous near the front.

01:11 PM BST

125km to go

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) has managed to gain a handful of seconds on the peloton, the 29-year-old has Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) for company.

🇫🇷@p_latour and 🇳🇴@AbraJonas have a small lead over the peloton, but more riders try to join them



🇫🇷@p_latour et 🇳🇴@AbraJonas ont une petite avance sur le peloton, mais d'autres coureurs tentent de les rejoindre.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/CKhtHiB5dj — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 14, 2023

01:09 PM BST

127km to go

Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) puts in a dig off the front, but the Spanish climber will struggle to shake off the peloton this terrain. TotalEnergies are looking very lively, marking almost every move.

01:05 PM BST

130km to go

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), the French national road race champion, has been forced to sit up having had a mechanical issue. Back at the front of the race, there are a handful of EF Education-EasyPost riders pulling hard, while Arkéa-Samsic and Cofidis are also represented.

01:01 PM BST

133.5km to go

Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step), the two-time French national time trial champion, has surged ahead. A handful of others soon bridged over to the man they call the ‘TGV of Clermont-Ferrand’, but their lead over the bunch is minimal.

12:59 PM BST

135km to go

Straight from the off, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) attacked with the Belgian dragging a team-mate and a pair of Uno-X Pro riders over with him. The Belgian was soon closed down though after TotalEnergies moved en masse to the front, followed by another two French teams – Groupama-FDJ and Cofidis.

12:55 PM BST

And they're off . . .

Following that short neutralised zone, race director Christian Prudhomme has popped his head out of the sunroof of his shiny red Skoda, and dropped the flag to signify that it is time for today’s racing to get under way. Bang on time that.

🔥Stage 13 on the 14th of July. We're a go!

Happy Bastille Day everyone 🇫🇷



🔥L'étape 13 le 14 Juillet. On est prêts !

Excellente fête nationale tout le monde 🇫🇷#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/FVxtP02RIK — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 14, 2023

There has been 28 French winners over the years on Bastille Day, and there are plenty of Frenchmen up towards the head of the field, sitting poised on Prudhomme’s bumper ready to attack.

12:47 PM BST

Smile for the camera

Today’s neutralised zone is just 4.3km long, and after posing for the cameras the peloton is rolling along gently before the expected fireworks.

📸It took 13 stages, but we finally have everyone looking at the camera!



📸Ça nous aura pris 13 étapes, mais on a enfin réussi à avoir tous les regards vers l'appareil photo !#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/HNl3KnVLow — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 14, 2023

12:41 PM BST

Allez, allez!

Not too long to go now before the riders start tapping away through the neutralised zone and the French are definitely feeling up for this today.

🇫🇷French delights on #BastilleDay?



The local heroes have won 28 times on their National Day in the 109 editions of @LeTour since 1903



Here are the main contenders to make it 29 on Grand Colombier according to the #NTTpredictor #TDFdata #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/ISSH2X42Kr — letourdata (@letourdata) July 14, 2023

11:40 AM BST

Stage 13 preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage 13 at the Tour de France, the 138 kilometre run from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier.

Stage 13 Profile- Tour de France 2023 - Tour de France stage 13 live: Latest updates as peloton heads to Grand Colombier

Following three relatively quiet days in the general classification, today is a stage in which the main protagonists – Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – are expected to test each others mettle once they reach the one and only categorised climb, the hors catégorie Grand Colombier.

Jasper Philipsen has won for stages and finished second in another at this year's Tour de France - AP/Daniel Cole

The intermediate sprint at Hauteville-Lompnes is situated 87.3km in to the stage – 50.5km from the finish line – and positioned on an uncategorised climb. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) remains the dominant force in the points classification having won four stages at this year’s race, the Belgian leading Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) by a whopping 144 points, with Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) third another point back. Here’s what can be won by those targeting the maillot vert, the green jersey worn by the leader in the points classification, today:

Points classification: What is up for grabs today? (climb)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) still leads mountains classification, and with a maximum of 20 points up for grabs atop the Grand Colombier, only Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro) or Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën) can mathematically wrest the maillot à pois, the polka-dot jersey, off the shoulders of the American.

Neilson Powless starts the stage in the polka-dot jersey as leader in the mountains classification - AP/Daniel Cole

Tour de France: Other leaders going into stage 13

The only climb of the day on this short – but hopefully aggressive stage – was first tackled in the 2012 edition of the Tour when Frenchman Thomas Voeckler prevailed. Coming as it does today on France’s national holiday, I think it is safe to safe the crowds will be out in their numbers on the Grand Colombier, but will they be celebrating with a rousing rendition of La Marseillaise?

Grand Colombier

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) may have burned too many matches in yesterday’s breakaway, while his team-mate David Gaudu has, thus far, looked a little undercooked. Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) has history here having been pipped at the line by Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) in 2017, but did manage to win on Bastille Day that year. In fact, Barguil remains the last Frenchman to win on Bastille Day, although he may struggle to pull off a repeat.

Warren Barguil, pictured on July 14 2017, remains the last Frenchman to win on Bastille Day - AP/Peter Dejong

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), the winner of the youth classification in 2018 after finishing ahead of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grendiers), may be a better shout for the French. And let us not forget about the greatest ever living Frenchman: Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich), who starts the day 6min 58sec down on general classification and so if he has the legs, may be given the freedom to roam.

In reality, however, while France and the Tour may be en fête, the peloton will be in no mood to hand out any gifts. Much will depend on how Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates approach the stage. Pogacar won here in 2020 en route to taking home his first maillot jaune, the yellow jersey, but he will be marked closely by Vingegaard’s busy bees who will not want the Slovenian clipping off up the road scooping up any further time bonuses. With two tough mountain stages to follow, I would not be surprised if the stage win comes from a breakaway before Vingegaard and Pogacar battle it out between themselves a few minutes later.

Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates will be looking to protect their respective leaders on the first of three back-to-back mountains stages that may go some way to shaping the final general classification - EPA/Martin Divisek

Whatever happens this afternoon, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, from start to finish. Racing is due to get under way at KM0 at 12.44pm (BST).

