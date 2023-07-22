Tadej Pogacar bounces back with stage win as Jonas Vingegaard all but seals Tour de France title

Tadej Pogacar bows out with a second stage win at this year's Tour de France - AP/Daniel Cole

Tadej Pogacar outsprinted Jonas Vingegaard to victory on stage 20 of the Tour de France in Le Markstein, but it was the Dane who could begin celebrating the defence of his title ahead of Sunday’s procession into Paris.

Pogacar proved unable to challenge Vingegaard for the yellow jersey in the final week of this race as his hopes evaporated in the Alps, but he made a point on the final mountain test as he beat Vingegaard in a five-man sprint at the end of the 133km stage from Belfort.

Felix Gall snuck ahead of Vingegaard for second place on the day, while Simon Yates and Adam Yates came in fourth and fifth, results that seal third overall for Adam and see Simon move up to fourth after Carlos Rodríguez was left bloodied above his left eye following a nasty early crash.

Pogacar’s stage win earned him six bonus seconds over Vingegaard, who will carry a lead of seven minutes and 29 seconds on to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

The front five came to the line 33 seconds ahead of Warren Barguil and Thibaut Pinot, who had dared to dream that the final mountain stage of his final Tour de France – raced on home roads for the 33-year-old – could end in victory when he went clear from a breakaway with 30 kilometres left.

But he was reeled in first by Tom Pidcock and Barguil on the final climb and then overhauled by those who would go on to contest the stage.

Pogacar, Vingegaard and Gall opened up a small gap before the Yates twins rode back up, with Adam then providing the lead-out for team-mate Pogacar in the sprint.

“Today I finally feel like myself again,” Pogacar said. “It was just really good from start to finish, to feel good again after many days suffering and to pull it off in the finish I’m just super, super happy.

“Adam did a super job. I was waiting for him to come back and his brother again was super good. I know him now well, he led me out really good and thanks to him it was a bit easier to prepare for the final, less nervous and I’m super happy the team did such a great job once again.”

Adam Yates said: “For me personally third [overall] is the best result I’ve ever had in a grand tour so obviously I’m pretty happy. We’re a little bit disappointed as our goal was to get yellow, but in the end there was only one guy better than us.”

That one guy was Vingegaard. For the first two weeks it was one of the closest Tours in history, but in the space of two days a 10-second advantage became seven-and-a-half minutes as Pogacar stumbled in Tuesday’s time trial, then fell completely on the col de la Loze on Wednesday.

There had been questions over Pogacar’s form before the Tour given his lack of racing since he broke his wrist in April, but Vingegaard has not won purely by taking advantage of his rival’s troubles, as shown by the near 11-minute gap to Adam Yates in the overall standings. PA

04:30 PM BST

Pogacar is back in the game

04:12 PM BST

Pogacar wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

He has done it. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) gets the better of Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 20 at the Tour.

The UAE Team Emirates man was led out perfectly by Adam Yates before he opened up his sprint. Gall and Vingegaard responded, but neither were able to match him. Gall may rue the amount of work he did on the final climb, but it was a great result for the Austrian. Despite missing out on a mountain stage at this year’s race, the Jumbo-Visma rider should sleep easy tonight after all but sealing the general classification. On Sunday evening, the Dane will win his second Tour title.

Tour de France: General classification top 10 after stage 20

04:11 PM BST

1.5km to go

Adam Yates rides on the front, his team-mate Tadej Pogacar tucked in on his wheel. Simon Yates is at fifth wheel. Having won the opening stage in Bilbao three weeks ago, a victory today for Simon would be the perfect way for the Yates family to bookend what has been an incredible Tour for the Lancastrians.

04:09 PM BST

3km to go

A short descent affords the leading quintet a brief period of respite towards the end of a tough day in the mountains. Plenty of looking around in this group, riders glass-cranking it in the countdown to the finale of the day.

04:07 PM BST

4.8km to go

Simon and Adam Yates make the connection to expand that leading group to five.

04:05 PM BST

6.5km to go

Jonas Vingegaard rolls through to the front to do small turn, before Felix Gall resumes his usual workhorse position. Tadej Pogacar is at third wheel. Simon and Adam Yates are 9sec down, Pogacar will not be diving his colleagues a turn.

04:02 PM BST

7km to go

Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar and Felix Gall have crested the final summit of the day, but the road continues to rise. There are a few little kickers incoming. There are also a pair of Yates brothers closing in – just 12sec off the pace. Simon Yates, by the way, has moved up to fourth in the virtual general classification.

Mountains classification result: Col du Platzerwasel

04:00 PM BST

8km to go

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are shadowing each ether, as they inch their way towards the summit. Felix Gall is riding on the opposite side of the road to the pair, does he think he can beat these two heavyweights of world cycling? He won the queen stage earlier this week, so why not?

03:57 PM BST

9km to go

Simon and Adam Yates are 17sec off the pace of leading trio Felix Gall, Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

03:56 PM BST

10km to go

Felix Gall continues to ride hard on the front, not sure why he’s doing so much work. He’s over three minutes down on Jai Hindley on general classification, and if he carries on like this may not have any legs left once the road goes over the top of the col du Platzerwasel.

Felix Gall (left to right), Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard watch each other closely - AP/Thibault Camus

03:53 PM BST

11km to go

Felix Gall is doing the lion’s share of the work here, pulling Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard onwards and upwards towards the col du Platzerwasel. The trio now lead the stage after Warren Barguil and Tom Pidcock were dropped. Simon Yates, meanwhile, has clipped off the front of what was the chasing group and he is in pursuit of the stage leaders. He could be thinking about the stage win, while also moving up the general classification to move behind his brother Adam.

03:50 PM BST

12.2km to go

Felix Gall, Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard catch Warren Barguil, Tom Pidcock and Thibaut Pinot. Almost immediately, Gall presses on, but Pinot can not hold the wheels and he has popped.

03:49 PM BST

12.5km to go

Felix Gall, Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are within touching distance of the stage leaders. It could be heartbreak for Thibaut Pinot this afternoon.

03:48 PM BST

13km to go

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard almost come to a standstill as they look behind their shoulders. Felix Gall bridges over with a violent move. Back at the front of the race, Tom Pidcock and Warren Barguil have caught Thibaut Pinot.

03:46 PM BST

Pogacar attacks . . .

And guess what? Jonas Vingegaard is the only man able to follow.

03:45 PM BST

14km to go

Thibaut Pinot has his jersey unzipped, huffing and puffing as he claws his way up this climb. Tom Pidcock and Warren Barguil are closing in, the gap down to just 7sec. The maillot jaune, meanwhile, is under a minute off the pace of Pinot.

03:41 PM BST

15km to go

Warren Barguil, Chris Harper and Tom Pidcock appear to have gained a handful of seconds on stage leader Thibaut Pinot. The local lad has also lost a few seconds to the maillot jaune, but he is onto the final climb of the day, the category one col du Platzerwasel. Pinot is around 7km from the summit – the last climb of this year’s Tour – after which there will be a rolling run-in to the finish line.

03:36 PM BST

Gaudu crashes

David Gaudu, a team-mate of stage leader Thibaut Pinot, just went down heavily on a right-hand bend. He jumped to his feet and wobbled around gingerly, before remounting. This descent is not too steep, but looks quite sketchy in places.

03:30 PM BST

25.3km to go

Over the top of Petit Ballon goes Thibaut Pinot. He has a 35sec lead over Warren Barguil, Chris Harper and Tom Pidcock ahead of a tricky descent. Pidcock, of course, is a mean descender while Pinot less so. Pinot, however, will know every twist, turn and centimetre of asphalt intimately given he is on his home roads.

Mountains classification result: Petit Ballon

03:29 PM BST

26km to go

Chris Harper has latched onto the coattails of Warren Barguil and Tom Pidcock. The trio are 32sec off the pace of stage leader Thibaut Pinot, while back in the bunch Wilco Kelderman has taken over chasing duties on behalf of his Jumbo-Visma team leader Jonas Vingegaard. The maillot jaune has not gained a single second on a dogged-looking Pinot.

03:26 PM BST

26.5km to go

Tom Pidcock and Warren Barguil have teamed up, the pair in pursuit of stage leader Thibaut Pinot. Riding on pure emotion, Pinot is, incredibly, gaining time. But has he gone too hard, too soon?

03:23 PM BST

28km to go

Thibaut Pinot peers over his shoulder where he may have noticed Tom Pidcock gap Warren Barguil. But Pidcock is 20sec off the pace, while the maillot jaune is another minute down the road. Incredibly, Pinot has gained time on Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

03:19 PM BST

29km to go

Thibaut Pinot is putting in a huge effort here. He has gained 13sec on Tom Pidcock et al, while the maillot jaune’s group is at 1min 15sec. The fans are loving this, watching their local hero lead the stage in his final Tour de France.

Thibaut Pinot

03:16 PM BST

30km to go

Thibaut Pinot has clipped off the front, the Groupama-FDJ man was followed briefly by team-mate Valentin Madouas. The French national champion, though, sat up as Tom Pidcock and the rest of that small group caught back up. Pinot’s advantage has grown out a little. The crowds at the roadside are insanely big, and it feels like every single one is cheering on the soon-to-be full-time goat farmer.

03:13 PM BST

31km to go

Felix Grossschartner replaces Marc Soler on the front of the chasing group. The gap between the two has dropped to a shade under a minute, UAE Team Emirates clearly have a plan, but it is unlikely that Jonas Vingegaard will just sit by and let Tadej Pogacar go for the the win.

03:11 PM BST

32km to go

The leading group has whittled down to six riders: Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Chris Harper (Jayco), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) have 1min 15sec on the maillot jaune. Marc Soler is sat on the front of the chasing group, grimacing as he empties his tank on behalf of his team-mates.

03:07 PM BST

34km to go

Thibaut Pinot rises out of his saddle, putting in a little attack. Mattias Skjelmose is dropped following that acceleration, but Tom Pidcock is riding cleverly, just sitting in the slipstream of the crowd favourite. The maillot jaune is 1min 25sec down.

03:02 PM BST

36km to go

The local villages are en fête, huge numbers cheering on Thibaut Pinot. Willing, dreaming and praying that their local hero can bow out in style, by adding a fourth stage win to his palmarès. Arthur Vichot, a former team-mate of Pinot’s was just interviewed by Eurosport at the roadside where he was describing his love for Pinot. It was all very lovely and emotional.

Thibaut

02:56 PM BST

42.5km to go

Today’s stage is whizzing by. The leading group is working well together, flying down the descent en route to the penultimate climb of the day, the category one Petit Ballon. The maillot jaune is just 1min 15sec down, so it looks like Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogacar may be thinking of launching an assault somewhere soon. But look at what’s on the menu. . .

finale

02:45 PM BST

Ciccone all but seals mountains jersey

After dropping to towards the rear of the group of stage leaders, Giulio Ciccone attacks from behind before setting off for the line atop the category three col de la Schlucht. Unchallenged, the Lidl-Trek rider adds another two points to his account. Fully aware of the situation, Ciccone punches the air in celebration before getting on the radio to his team car. Ciccone will become the first Italian since Claudio Chiappucci in 1992 to take home the spotty jersey.

Mountains classification result: Col de la Schlucht

Mountains classification top five – as it stands

02:40 PM BST

56.5km to go

Thibaut Pinot rolls through to the front of the leading group, the Frenchman’s head nodding violently, left to right. He will know his legion of fans will be watching intently, so suspect he’s loving putting on a show here. But this climb is all about Giulio Ciccone who will all but seal the mountains classification jersey in around 2.5km. Providing the Italian takes maximum points, and completes this and tomorrow’s stage in the time limit then he will take home the maillot à pois.

Giulio Ciccone (right) will be going for the points on the incoming climb - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

02:38 PM BST

Merci Thibaut!

The fans are out in force, and they are buzzing at the prospect of their local hero Thibaut Pinot possibly challenging for the stage win this afternoon.

Roadside spectators await their hero, but will he conquer this stage on his home roads? - AFP/Thomas Samson

Fans of all ages turned out to cheer Pinot on - AFP/Thomas Samson

02:33 PM BST

60km to go

Just hearing that Sepp Kuss, who went down heavily earlier, is over a minute behind the vast majority of his team-mates who are alongside their team leader Jonas Vingegaard. Carlos Rodríguez, however, managed to regain contact with the main protagonists and so Ineos Grenadiers will be buoyed by that. Remember, they also have Tom Pidcock in the leading group.

02:30 PM BST

62km to go

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), the French national road race champion, has bridged over to the leading group along with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich). That trio joined forces with Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), Chris Harper (Jayco), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Axel Zingle (Cofidis). That 10-man group now leads the maillot jaune by 54sec.

02:21 PM BST

68.5km to go

Thibaut Pinot has bridged over to the leading group. His presence up here is sending the crowds wild. Giulio Ciccone adds a further five points to his account atop the col de Grosse Pierre, inching closer to winning the mountains jersey.

Mountains classification result: Col de Grosse Pierre

Mountains classification top five – as it stands

02:19 PM BST

70km to go

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) is riding like he was in the Basque Country three weeks ago, sat on the front of the peloton doing a huge effort. Tucked in behind him are the Jumbo-Visma squad who will be hoping to set up the maillot jaune today. Despite having won this week’s time trial, Jonas Vingegaard has not taken a mountain stage so this would be the cherry on the cake for the Dane.

02:13 PM BST

Ciccone on course for mountains jersey

By my calculation, providing Giulio Ciccone takes maximum points atop the next two climbs – the category two col de Grosse Pierre and category three Col de la Schlucht – and Felix Gall or Jonas Vingegaard do not take any, he will seal the mountains classification today.

Mountains classification top five – as it stands

02:08 PM BST

76km to go

Over the top of the col de la Croix des Moinats goes Giulio Ciccone, adding another five points to his tally in the mountains classification. Yet again, the Italian is guided to the summit by team-mate Mattias Skjelmose, the winner of last month’s Tour de Suisse. The maillot jaune is just 25sec down the road.

Mountains classification result: Col de la Croix des Moinats

02:03 PM BST

Rodríguez and Kuss receive medical attention

02:00 PM BST

80km to go

The breakaway has splintered as it inches up the category two col de la Croix des Moinats. The maillot jaune is just 25sec down the road. For the moment Giulio Ciccone will be happy enough to be at the pointy end of the race, but with Jonas Vingegaard looming he may be a little worried about keeping his polka-dots.

01:53 PM BST

That breakaway in black and white . . .

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Axel Zingle (Cofidis). And that 15-man group leads by around 20sec.

01:47 PM BST

90km to go

Sepp Kuss looks pretty bashed up, the Jumbo-Visma mountain domestique has been getting further medical help and has had the area around his left eye bandaged up. Carlos Rodríguez has a few team-mates alongside him now, while Jonas Vingegaard has, I think, been asked to drop back out of the leading group.

01:41 PM BST

95km to go

Sepp Kuss is back at the race doctor’s car getting some attention to his right elbow. It looks as if the American may have also hit the deck. There are a few splits in the peloton, with a group – that includes the maillot jaune – of around 19 riders up the road with alead of around 17sec.

01:36 PM BST

Rodríguez crashes!

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), who started the day fourth on general classification, has had a spill after losing his front wheel on a left-hand corner. He appears to have cut his left elbow, has blood pouring from his left eye and looks pretty shaken up. As it stands, the young Spaniard who has been very impressive on his Tour de France debut, has just one team-mate for company.

Carlos Rodríguez waits for a new bike following his crash - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

01:31 PM BST

105km to go

As soon as the riders went over the summit of Ballon d’Alsace, Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) put in a little attack, but the former Tour of Flanders winner failed to gain much of a gap. Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) was the next man ta take the lead, with the demon descender showing the rest a clear pair of heels on what looks like a lovely downhill stretch of road.

Mountains classification top five – as it stands

01:26 PM BST

109.5km to go

Having been delivered to the summit by his Lidl-Trek team-mates, Giulio Ciccone attacks 150 metres from the top before flying over the line to add another five points to his tally. Mattias Skjelmose is second, with Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) third. Mads Pedersen takes fourth spot to deny Jonas Vingegaard a point. Teamwork.

Mountains classification result: Ballon d'Alsace

01:24 PM BST

110km to go

Jonas Vingegaard, Adam Yates and all of the hitters are riding close to the front of the stage. Interesting. Suspect that will make Giulio Ciccone very nervous, he will not want a hungry Vingegaard to go off scooping up valuable points in the race for the mountains jersey. %00 metres from the summit.

01:21 PM BST

112.5km to go

Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked off the front, before a counter-attack saw Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Giulio Ciccone, Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and a couple of others take the lead. Just moments later, the peloton closed the gap.

01:17 PM BST

114km to go

Victor Campenaerts has had his wings clipped by the peloton. The popular Belgian has been subsumed by the peloton around 4.5km from the summit of the category two Ballon d’Alsace. Just heard Steve Cumming talking over team radio, and the Ineos Grenadiers directeur sportif was saying that he had heard that UAE Team Emirates were desperate for the stage win this afternoon. While it would be easy to think Tadej Pogacar will be their main man, could Rafal Majka be given the freedom to roam as payback for all of his hard work over the last three weeks?

01:12 PM BST

117km to go

Matteo Trentin shifts towards the front of the peloton, sharing the workload with 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen. Are UAE Team Emirates thinking, or at least hoping, that Tadej Pogacar can challenge for the stage win? Pedersen, I think it is safe to assume, is working for his Lidl-Trek team-mate Giulio Ciccone.

01:06 PM BST

119km to go

Victor Campenaerts is starting to look laboured as he rides a fairly big gear, not entirely sure what he is doing today but he appears to be enjoying himself. His lead over to peloton has dropped significantly to a shade below 20sec.

Victor Campenaerts receives his combativity award following Friday's stage - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

01:03 PM BST

120km to go

The road has started to pitch up, hitting the lower slopes of the category two Ballon d’Alsace where the first rider over the top will add five points to his mountains classification account. Jasper De Buyst loses the wheel of Victor Campenaerts, while back in the bunch a few splits have appeared. Giulio Ciccone is looking twitchy, marking every move.

12:55 PM BST

126km to go

Victor Campenaerts and Jasper De Buyst have extended their advantage over the peloton to 45sec. Lidl-Trek, as expected, have big numbers on the front, monitoring the two stage leaders on behalf of Giulio Ciccone. They will not want Campenaerts or De Buyst going over the first climb of the day, the category two Ballon d’Alsace, ahead of Ciccone. The Italian will want to add as many points to his account in the mountains classification as early as possible.

12:49 PM BST

130km to go

Victor Campenaerts and Jasper De Buyst have gained around 25sec on the peloton, but the road will start rising soon where the breakaway specialist and sprinter may be caught. But then again, following Campenaerts’ exploits over the last few days, who knows?

Victor Campenaerts (left) and Jasper De Buyst attacked from the flag - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

12:47 PM BST

131km to go

Victor Campenaerts attacked from the flag, taking with him Lotto-Dstny team-mate Jasper De Buyst. Campenaerts, the former hour record holder, has lit up the last two stages having got into the breakaways. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) is in pursuit, the Portuguese trapped in no man’s land.

12:45 PM BST

Pinot’s last stand

Probably should have mentioned – or reminded you – that this will be Thibaut Pinot’s final mountain stage in the Tour. The popular Frenchman will retire at the end of the season, after which he is planning to stay at home with his goats.

Thibaut Pinot appeared relaxed ahead of his final Tour de France mountain stage - Reuters/Stéphane Mahé

12:44 PM BST

And they are off . . .

Having pedalled through short and relatively short neutralised section, race director Christian Prudhomme has reached KM0 where he stood up out of the sunroof of his shiny red Skoda before dropping the flag to signify that stage 20, the penultimate from this year’s race, is very much under way. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) is sat on Prudhomme’s bumper, while UAE Team Emirates are well represented. Apparently, the temperature is perfect for racing, around 24C with a cross tailwind at the start, so we can expect a rapid start to proceedings.

11:55 AM BST

Stage 20 preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage 20 at the Tour de France, the 133.5 kilometre run from Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering.

Stage 20 profile - Tour de France stage 20 live: Latest updates as peloton faces final day in mountains

As you can see from the above profile, six categorised climbs pepper the short, but very punchy, stage. With a maximum of 37 points up for grabs in the mountains classification, I think it is safe to say that today will be a day in which those hoping to win the maillot à pois, the polka-dot jersey worn by the competition’s leader.

Giulio Ciccone is dressed in polka-dots as leader in the mountains classification - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) currently leads that classification, closely followed by Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën) while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), the overall leader of the Tour, sits third in the race for the spots. Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who wore the jersey for almost two weeks, is not mathematically out of the picture, but one suspects he will not be be getting the better of Ciccone who has ridden with focus and aggression over the last week.

Mountains classification top five ahead of today’s stage

Climbs of the day during stage 20

While the overall winner of the Tour is all but sealed, any general classification battles this afternoon will most likely be around positions below the podium. Adam Yates, team-mate of second-placed Pogacar, appears assured of taking third overall which would represent the best finish for the Briton at the Tour. The 30-year-old, however, will be looking over his shoulder at Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and his brother Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) who appear to pose the biggest threat to him taking third spot on the podium in Paris on Sunday.

General classification top 10 ahead of today’s stage

However, today will represent the final opportunity for many riders to challenge for a stage win and so I expect there will be an almighty fight to get into a breakaway. Do not be surprised to see Thibaut Pinot or his Groupama-FDJ team-mate David Gaudu to throw the dice one last time, while Simon Yates, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) or Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) may also have a crack. In truth, there could be a breakaway of 20+ riders, and I’m expecting complete chaos.

Tour de France stage 20 live: Latest updates as peloton faces final day in mountains

Whatever happens, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, from start to finish. Racing will get under way at 12.45pm (BST).

