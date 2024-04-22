Tadej Pogačar Dedicates Liège-Bastogne-Liège Victory to Fiancée’s Late Mother

Dario Belingheri - Getty Images

After capturing an astonishing sixth monument of his still-young career, Tadej Pogačar dedicated his victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège to the late mother of his fiancée, Urška Žigart.

“I was riding for Urška’s mother today,” the 25-year-old Slovenian wunderkind said after his historic win on Sunday.

In 2022, Pogačar was headed into Liège-Bastonge-Liège as a heavy favorite, only to announce the night before the race that he would bow out to support his then-girlfriend, whose mother passed just hours before. “It was quite emotional for me all day riding on the bike, thinking of Urška’s mother two years ago, and we had to go home,” Pogačar said in an interview following his dominant solo victory.

The win marked Pogačar’s sixth Monument. He’s won Il Lombardia three times, Liège-Bastogne-Liège twice, and the Tour of Flanders once.

In the interview, he also addressed last year’s edition of the race, which he crashed out of, breaking his hand in the process. “The last two years were really difficult,” Pogačar said.

As he does most races he starts, Pogačar was a heavy favorite heading into the final of the Spring Classics. Pundits expected him to go head to head with Alpecin-Deceuninck superstar Mathieu van der Poel and Ineos Grenadier’s Tom Pidcock, who was coming off a huge win at Amstel Gold.

But neither could match Pogačar’s firepower, as the UAE Team Emirates leader attacked over the Côte de la Redoute, quickly putting a solid minute into the entire field and riding the last 35 km of the race on a solo hunt.

From the couch, it appeared as though Pogačar was still riding at the edge during some of the race’s final descents, leading NBC Sports commentators Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde to wonder if he was pushing a little too hard on roads that had been saturated by heavy rains earlier in the day.

After the race, Pogačar’s comments illustrated a different perspective. “All day in my mind, just to be careful,” he said in his post-race interview.

“I’m happy that finally, I can again win this beautiful race, and thanks to all the team that worked for me today,” Pogačar added.

Whether or not he’s been relying on his late mother-in-law for inspiration throughout this spring is impossible to say. But whatever Tadej Pogačar is doing is working. He’s raced ten times this year, winning seven. He didn’t win two stages at the seven-stage Volta a Catalunya (though he did win the other five and managed to capture the general classification, points, and mountain jerseys) and finished third at Milan-Sanremo.

In less than two weeks, Pogačar will start the Giro d’Italia as the heavy favorite, as he hopes to capture to the first Giro-Tour double since the legendary Marco Pantani won both Grand Tours in the 1998 season.

It remains to be seen whether or not his most significant threat, two-time reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, will be healthy enough to challenge him following a 12-day stay in the hospital after a horrific crash at Itzulia Basque Country.

