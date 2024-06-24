Tadej Pogačar Has a 70 Percent Chance to Win the Tour de France—According to One Sportsbook

THOMAS SAMSON - Getty Images

Going into Grand Tour season, it seemed pretty cut-and-dry: Jonas Vingegaard would be racing for his third straight Tour de France title. Tadej Pogačar would be trying to unseat him and win his third Tour in five years.

Right alongside them would be four-time Grand Tour winner Primož Roglič who, with a new team in BORA-hansgrohe, would try to capture his first Tour de France title, a race he nearly won in 2020.

Of course, there would be a few outsiders scratching at the gate, with riders like Carlos Rodriguez, Matteo Jorgenson, and Remco Evenepoel being given an outside shot to shock the cycling world and unseat the Tour’s two-headed monster of Jonas and Tadej.

Then the spring happened and a handful of ultra-violent wrecks threw everything into complete upheaval. Meanwhile, Pogačar dominated the Giro d’Italia, leaving many to wonder whether he burned too many matches and didn’t leave enough in the tank for the Tour.

But now, as we’re a little more than a week away from the Grand Départ in Florence and a few hours removed from Visma-Lease a Bike announcing Vingegaard will, in fact, race in the Tour, we have a slightly less murky picture of what we might expect.

Of course, given Vingegaard’s recent injuries and Pogačar’s recent Grand Tour victory, it’s still less clear than it has been in years past.

And so, we turn to Vegas, whose odds are often the best indicator of what to expect in a coming sporting event. After all, they have a lot of money riding on these events, so it’s in their best interests to get it right.

We checked out the current (as of Monday, June 24) betting odds at three of America’s biggest online sportsbooks, to see who they thought might win the Tour de France.

2024 Tour de France Betting Odds

FanDuel

Tadej Pogačar -240

Jonas Vingegaard +220

Primož Roglič +750

Matteo Jorgenson +1800

Remco Evenepoel and Carlos Rodriguez both at +2000

DraftKings

Tadej Pogačar -190

Jonas Vingegaard +200

Primož Roglič +900

Remco Evenepoel +1400

Adam Yates +2800

Carlos Rodriguez and Juan Ayuso both at +3000

BetMGM

Tadej Pogačar -160

Jonas Vingegaard +200

Primož Roglič +800

Remco Evenepoel +1400

Carlos Rodriguez and Juan Ayuso both at +3300

So, what does this mean?

It means that FanDuel gives Tadej Pogačar more than a 70 percent chance to win this year’s Tour de France, as a moneyline of -240 translates to an implied probability of 70.6 percent. On the other side, Vingegaard has an implied probability of 31.3 percent. Meanwhile, Roglič’s implied probability is 11.8 percent and Jorgenson is at 5.3 percent with Evenepoel and Ayuso at 4.8 percent.

According to DraftKings and BetMGM, the race is shaping up to be a bit closer. DraftKings gives Pogačar a 65.5 percent chance to win, while it’s even lower on BetMGM with Pogačar having a 61.5 percent to win the Tour.

These odds are subject to change as the race goes on, especially if the race starts and Vingegaard shows great form. In that case, we might see the odds creep closer to last year’s, when the race was a virtual toss-up.

Of course, if Pogačar puts a vice grip on the race early, as he did in the Giro, the odds will only get worse for everyone else.

You Might Also Like