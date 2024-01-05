Tad Boyle speaks on Colorado’s rough loss to No. 10 Arizona

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team walked into the desert and suffered a massive 97-50 blowout loss to No. 10 Arizona on Thursday. The Wildcats scored 50 points in the first half alone, and the shorthanded Buffs were no match whatsoever against a more physical team.

With both Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva out for Colorado, it was only KJ Simpson and Javon Ruffin who finished in double-figures scoring. The Buffs shot just 36% from the field and 26% from downtown.

Arizona, on the other hand, shot a blistering 56.3% from the field and 55% from the 3-point line as Pelle Larsson (18 points), Caleb Love (16 points) and Kylan Boswell (14 points) paced the way for the starters.

After the game, CU head coach Tad Boyle shared an honest take on what happened in Tucson (h/t Neill Woelk of CUBuffs.com).

“It was not our night in any facet of the game,” Boyle said. “We had some really good looks offensively early that didn’t go in and in our heads got down. Our key was to keep these guys out of transition and we didn’t do a good job of that. We got our tails kicked on the glass and we obviously weren’t very good offensively.”

Colorado will look to respond at Arizona State on Saturday.

