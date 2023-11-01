Tad Boyle quietly owns one of college basketball’s top 2024 recruiting classes

Ever so quietly, Colorado men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle has put together one of the nation’s top 2024 recruiting classes.

Following the commitment of four-star shooting guard Felix Kossaras on Tuesday, the Buffs’ four-deep class now ranks No. 9 overall, according to 247Sports. In-state combo guard Andrew Crawford, Slovakian forward Sebastian Rancik and Texas center Doryan Onwuchekwa represent Colorado’s other three pledges.

Kossaras, Boyle’s latest and likely final 2024 addition, is a taller guard at 6-foot-5 (some list him as 6-foot-6) who hails from Fort Erie International in Ontario, Canada. His other college offers include Ole Miss, Temple, Missouri, Santa Clara and Wichita State.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Kossaras as the No. 101 overall prospect in his class and the No. 19 shooting guard.

With KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams highlighting this season’s squad, Boyle has the Buffs set up for long-term success as well.

'24 3 ⭐ Felix Kossaras (@flexkrs) has committed to Colorado. The 6'6 G from Fort Erie International (@FortErieMBB) is ran with Brookwood Elite (@brookwoodelite) on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Felix has offers from Ole Miss, Temple, Mizzou and other D1 programs pic.twitter.com/zaZvws099p — Dino Siervo (@dswervo305) November 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire