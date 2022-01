Axios

Gov. Jared Polis is set to launch his reelection campaign this month — but many suggest he's eyeing a different office: President.State of play: Chatter about Polis, a former congressman, being a candidate for the White House began at least six months ago, close associates say, and is now being amplified at the national level — most notably by prominent Republicans.What's happening: In numerous na