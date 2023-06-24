Tad Boyle, Cody Williams help USA U19 team to first FIBA Men’s World Cup win

With head coach Tad Boyle on the sidelines and Cody Williams on the court, the USA Basketball U19 men’s national team secured its first 2023 FIBA World Cup win, defeating Madagascar, 136-69, on Saturday.

The 136 points scored marked a new single-game high for a USA U19 team.

Williams, who was in Boulder earlier this month for Colorado men’s basketball summer workouts, scored nine points with seven rebounds, one block and a steal in his FIBA World Cup debut.

Class of 2024 prospect Tre Johnson and Villanova’s Mark Armstrong led the Americans with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Last summer’s Boyle-led USA U19 team cruised to a gold medal and it appears that this 2023 group has the potential to repeat.

USA takes the court again on Sunday against Slovenia at noon MT. You can watch Boyle’s USA team live here.

Big W in game 1 😮‍💨 9 pts | 7 reb | 1 blk | 1 stl for @C_Will101124 https://t.co/nkXNHeHBo3 — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 24, 2023

