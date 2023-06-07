Tad Boyle, Cody Williams gearing up for USA Basketball

Although summer workouts just recently began for the Colorado men’s basketball team, the Buffs will have a full team and coaching staff for only a short time as both head coach Tad Boyle and freshman small forward Cody Williams will be leaving for the USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp on June 11.

Boyle is back with USA Basketball and is leading the U19 team after winning the gold medal with the U18 team last summer. This year marks the fifth time that Boyle has either led or assisted with a USA Basketball team.

Williams was one of 35 players invited to the U19 camp hoping to secure one of the 12 roster spots. This will be his first experience with USA Basketball.

The U19 team will compete at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup Championship, which runs from June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

