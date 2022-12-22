Tad Boyle becomes Colorado’s all-time winningest coach in victory over Southern Utah
Colorado men's basketball defeats Southern Utah by a final score of 86-78 on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Boulder. Buffs head coach Tad Boyle becomes the program's all-time winningest coach (262) as Colorado improves to 8-5 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.