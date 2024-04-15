A tactical masterclass by Emery

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa's victory over Arsenal was certainly no smash and grab.

In contrast, it was a tactical masterclass by Unai Emery, whose side had already hit the woodwork twice before Leon Bailey put them ahead late on.

Arsenal did not really create anything in the second half and Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez only made one big save, from Leandro Trossard, in the 90 minutes.

Villa were outstanding defensively, but they were not set up just to keep Arsenal out. They were very brave, in that they always committed plenty of men forward too, and they got their reward.

I would describe it as a proper away performance, and close to a perfect one.

What made it even more impressive is that they had played on Thursday in the Europa Conference League as well.

Alan Shearer was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan