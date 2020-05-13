Defensive end Taco Charlton moved on to his third team in four years earlier this offseason when he signed with the Chiefs shortly after being waived by the Dolphins.

That’s more movement early in a career than you usually see from a first-round pick, but Charlton underwhelmed with the Cowboys before being dealt to Miami. He had five sacks in 10 games last year, which wasn’t enough to keep him in South Florida and leaves him trying again to show he belongs at this level.

“This is a year to prove myself,” Charlton said on a conference call, via Dani Welniak of KCTV5. “With the right scheme I can show my talent. I’m able to still do a lot of great things on the field.”

Charlton said former Michigan teammate Frank Clark helped set up his landing in Kansas City and that his “foot’s on the gas” as he works to put himself in position to learn the new defense in time to have the kind of season that’s eluded him thus far.

Taco Charlton: This is a year to prove myself originally appeared on Pro Football Talk