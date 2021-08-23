Taco Charlton‘s time in Kansas City is up.

The Chiefs announced five cuts on Monday that dropped the team’s roster to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get to that number and Charlton was on the list. The Chiefs also released defensive back Will Parks and guard Bryan Witzmann and placed linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon on waivers.

Charlton signed with the Chiefs in May 2020 and posted seven tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in seven games before a fractured ankle ended his season. The 2017 Cowboys first-rounder has also played for the Dolphins.

Parks split last season between the Broncos and Eagles before signing with the Chiefs in May. Witzmann played for the Chiefs in 2016 and 2017 and spent time with the Bears and Panthers before returning to Kansas City last season.

Taco Charlton among Chiefs cuts as they drop to 80 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk