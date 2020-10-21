Will Taco Bell Give Out Millions of Free Tacos Because of World Series Bet?
Millions of Americans are saying: “Thanks for the tacos, Mookie!” That’s because a Taco Bell promotional campaign offered everyone one free Doritos Locos Taco if an MLB player stole a base during the 2020 World Series. That was achieved when Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers stole a base during Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Even though he stole two bases during the game, Taco Bell says people are only entitled to one free taco.