Tacko Fall's per-minute stats from brief Celtics debut are ridiculous

Ready to have fun with numbers?

Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall made his highly-anticipated debut Saturday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

He only played three minutes but made the most of them, finishing with four points on 2-of-4 shooting (two dunks, obviously) with three rebounds.

Four points in an NBA debut: nothing to write home about, right?

Wrong. Check out Fall's scoring and rebounding averages per 36 minutes, per our @NBCSCeltics Twitter account:

Check out this amazing stat 😮📈 pic.twitter.com/EYrEeMN5zJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 27, 2019

Yes, that's 48 points and 36 rebounds per 36 minutes. And if you remove sample size qualifiers, that's second in the NBA, ahead of the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young.

That got us wondering: What other crazy Tacko stats could we dig up if we ignore sample size? Quite a lot, it turns out.

From NBA.com's advanced stats page, as of Saturday night:

USAGE RATE

1. Tacko Fall -- 62.5%

2. Kawhi Leonard -- 39.3%



POINTS PER 100 POSSESSIONS

1. Trae Young -- 50.7

T-2. Tacko Fall -- 50.0

T-2. Karl-Anthony Towns -- 50.0

4. Kyrie Irving -- 49.0







POINTS PER 100 PLAYS

1. Tacko Fall -- 50.0

2. Trae Young -- 46.4

3. Kyrie Irving -- 43.9





POINTS PER 48 MINUTES

1. Elie Okobo -- 72.6

T-2. Tacko Fall -- 52.8

3. Karl-Anthony Towns -- 52.8

4. Kyrie Irving -- 52.6







There you have it, folks. Tacko Fall gets more touches than Kawhi Leonard and is a more efficient scorer than Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving.

This is all tongue-in-cheek, obviously. Fall likely will be heading up to Maine to join the Red Claws once Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter return from injury, and he still has plenty of development ahead of him.

But for one night, at least, we can put the 7-foot-6 big man in the same sentence of NBA superstars.

