Tacko Fall's agent: 'If the Celtics release him, I don’t think he goes unclaimed'

Tacko Fall signed with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. And in the two months since that occurred, the 7-foot-6 center has quickly developed into a fan favorite.

After a solid performance at the Las Vegas Summer League where he showed off his excellent length and dunking and shot-blocking abilities, Fall's potential to make the Celtics' roster became a hot topic of discussion.

Though Fall was only on an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning that he wasn't guaranteed to make the roster, some thought he did enough to earn a chance to make the Celtics roster. Still, the possibility remains that the team could try to stash him with the Maine Red Claws, as they have already inked two two-way players and have at least 15 players with at least partially-guaranteed contracts on the roster.

However, if they take that path, it's possible that another team could try to claim him on waivers. And Fall's agent, Justin Haynes, thinks that a team would take a shot on Fall if the Celtics did part with him.

"If the Celtics release him, I don't think he goes unclaimed," said Haynes, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. "I think somebody will take a shot on him because he's done enough to show he can find a place in the NBA. I'm really hopeful that it's Boston. I hope they find a way, and they do have a vision for him."

Of course, it is worth noting that Haynes is Fall's agent, so he certainly is going to be confident about Fall's ability to make an NBA roster. But still, it does seem possible that another team could target Fall if the team did waive him, especially if they are thin at the center position.

That said, it does seem like the C's have a vision for Fall. The Celtics brass and players have had nothing but positive things to say about Fall since bringing him onboard. Danny Ainge even said developing Fall was a "high priority" back in July and said that Fall would have a chance to make the roster.

If Fall continues to show growth and the ability to impact the game, the team will likely find a way to keep him around, whether it's by signing him to the 15-man roster or opening up a two-way slot for him.

