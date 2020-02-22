How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws vs. Raptors 905

The Maine Red Claws' three-game win streak came to an end Saturday as they fell to the Raptors 905, 116-109.

Despite the loss, Boston Celtics rookies Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters still put up solid numbers and provided a few impressive highlights.

Here's how the duo performed:

TACKO FALL

Another day, another double-double for the Celtics' 7-foot-5 sensation.

Tacko tallied 16 points (8-for-13 from the field) to go along with 15 rebounds. He also swatted away three shots.

TREMONT WATERS

To say these two have chemistry is an understatement. @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/fHNJUqWDtt — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 22, 2020

It wasn't Waters' most efficient day shooting the ball (7-for-22), but the LSU product still put up a respectable stat line with 20 points and six assists.

Up next for the Red Claws is a Sunday afternoon matchup vs. the Westchester Knicks at 3 p.m.

