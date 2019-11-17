How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared in Red Claws win over Raptors 905

The Maine Red Claws improved to 3-0 on the season Sunday with a 129-115 victory over the Raptors 905.

Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were the Boston Celtics rookies in the spotlight with No. 14 overall draft pick Romeo Langford out due to a right ankle sprain suffered in Friday night's home opener.

Here's how they performed in the win:

TACKO FALL

Tacko just continues to impress. The 7-foot-5 phenom was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field for a total of 21 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks.

TREMONT WATERS

Tremont draws the defense for the easy 3 to Kaiser! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/dxg0NnmaA9 — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 17, 2019

Tremont with the big three from DEEP! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/qOKLMRoG0N — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 17, 2019

It was a quieter day for Waters as he tallied only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting, but the second-rounder did notch a game-high 11 assists. Waters also drilled a clutch fourth-quarter three for the second straight game.

Other standouts for the Red Claws included Kaiser Gates (26 points, five rebounds), Jaysean Paige (17 points, eight assists, six rebounds), Yante Maten (17 points, five rebounds), and Bryce Brown (20 points, five rebounds).

Next, the Red Claws will visit the Raptors 905 on Wednesday for a rematch at 7 p.m.

