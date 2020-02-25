How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws vs. Capital City Go Go

Basketball fans in the nation's capital got an up-close look at Tacko Fall on Tuesday, and the 7-foot-5 standout delivered in a big way on Tacko Tuesday.

Fall racked up a double-double before the Red Claws and Capital City Go Go even headed into the locker rooms at halftime, helping Maine to a 125-93 victory.

Here's how Fall and Tremont Waters performed:

TACKO FALL

They should let defenders wear hard hats when they have to match-up with @tackofall99! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/uF3HCig2lM — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 25, 2020

Fall filled up the stat sheet with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting to go along with a career-high 20 rebounds (seven offensive boards) and five blocks.

It's his 15th double-double of the season and fifth this month.

TREMONT WATERS

Tremont leaves the defense in the rear-view two plays in a row! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/07yAGhVwAN — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 25, 2020

Waters chipped in 16 points and four assists, the 20th time in his last 21 games he's reached double figures in scoring

Jaysean Page led Maine with 27 points, while Bryce Brown added 24 in the 32-point victory

The Red Claws return to action with a home game against the Lakeland Magic at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Portland Expo Center.

