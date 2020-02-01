How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws Friday

With Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards currently with the Boston Celtics, it was Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters holding down the fort on Friday night for the Maine Red Claws.

Unfortunately, they were unable to propel Maine to a victory as they suffered a 116-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Here were some of Fall and Waters' highlights from the game, along with their stats:

TACKO FALL

Tacko was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, finishing with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocked shots in 16 minutes. The 7-foot-5 sensation has been a highlight machine for the Red Claws all season, and Friday night was no exception.





TREMONT WATERS

Waters has been outstanding for the Red Claws all year, but this just wasn't his night. The LSU product finished with nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts. He did notch six assists, but this was a game to forget for the 5-foot-10 guard.

Tremont Waters with the DIME to Sheldon Jeter! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/eaZ35cvdkc — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020

Other standout performers included Trey Davis (21 points, five assists) and Jaysean Paige (16 points).

The Red Claws return to action Saturday at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Greensboro Swarm.

