How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws Friday
With Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards currently with the Boston Celtics, it was Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters holding down the fort on Friday night for the Maine Red Claws.
Unfortunately, they were unable to propel Maine to a victory as they suffered a 116-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Here were some of Fall and Waters' highlights from the game, along with their stats:
LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.
TACKO FALL
Tacko was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, finishing with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocked shots in 16 minutes. The 7-foot-5 sensation has been a highlight machine for the Red Claws all season, and Friday night was no exception.
. @tackofall99 block leads to @Trey12Davis points #CrustaceanNation 🌮🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/QRkCCasTQQ
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020
How do you stop this shot??? @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/8AP4fQtQZm
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020
Hack-A-Tack doesn't work. @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/B9LfCnnS93
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020
🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮 #CrustaceanNation @tackofall99 pic.twitter.com/dH2DWWXoo1
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020
🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/4sa8NEaOd3
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020
TREMONT WATERS
Waters has been outstanding for the Red Claws all year, but this just wasn't his night. The LSU product finished with nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts. He did notch six assists, but this was a game to forget for the 5-foot-10 guard.
Tremont Waters with the DIME to Sheldon Jeter! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/eaZ35cvdkc
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 1, 2020
Other standout performers included Trey Davis (21 points, five assists) and Jaysean Paige (16 points).
The Red Claws return to action Saturday at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Greensboro Swarm.
Forsberg: Final thoughts as C's finish an eventful January
How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston