How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws vs. Erie BayHawks

The Maine Red Claws had Tacko Fall back in the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Erie BayHawks, and his presence certainly made a difference.

The 7-foot-5 phenom missed Maine's previous game with a toe injury but this time helped his team to a 119-106 victory. With the win, the Red Claws improve to 28-10 on the season.

Here's how Fall and fellow Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters performed:

TACKO FALL

Fall dropped 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting while bringing down a game-high 13 rebounds. He also blocked five shots.

It's his 16th double-double of the season and sixth for the month of February.

TREMONT WATERS

Tremont early highlights - 11 points in the 1st quarter! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/75BuZiqPhR — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) March 1, 2020

Tremont drops a DIME to Jaysean Paige! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/ngBmCi8cLE — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) March 1, 2020

Tremont Waters has 👀 on the back of his head! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/HjJvpH5XIb — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) March 1, 2020

GREAT play, or THE GREATEST play? Tremont Waters!!!! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/MjobKn8B5d — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) March 1, 2020

Waters bounced back from an inefficient performance last time out to record 26 points (8-for-12 shooting) with seven assists. He went 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

Another standout performer from this game was Bryce Brown, who contributed 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Claws return to action Friday, March 6 with a home game against the Grand Rapids Drive at 7 p.m.

