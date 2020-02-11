It was the Tacko & Tremont Show on Monday for the Maine Red Claws vs. the Windy City Bulls.

Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters teamed up to help the Red Claws dominate the Bulls, 121-83. Here were some of their highlights from the game, along with their stats:

TACKO FALL

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tacko was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field (eight points) while bringing down 12 rebounds. The 7-foot-5 sensation also swatted away four shots.





Story continues

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

TREMONT WATERS

No highlights from Waters in this one as it was a pretty quiet night for him. He contributed nine points on 2-of-6 shooting to go along with seven assists.

The real highlight for Waters came earlier in the day when he was named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League team.

Other standout performers included Jaysean Paige (19 points, 7 assists) and Kaiser Gates (14 points, 10 rebounds).

The Red Claws (23-9) return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston